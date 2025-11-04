Hasan Hasanov: History of Turkic states should be documented from ancient times

The history of Turkic states should be documented not from the medieval period, but from ancient times, Hasan Hasanov, the authorized representative of the Azerbaijani President to the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), told journalists following the council's 18th meeting in Baku, Report informs.

He explained why it is more appropriate to begin the historical narrative from ancient times:

"Because after the spread of Islam, conflicts among Turkish states increased. Before Islam, it wasn't like this. It was a kind of period of activity without war and with independence. In this sense, starting the common history from the ancient period is the most favorable beginning for studying the history of Turkic peoples."