    Hajiyev: Baku looking forward to further develop trade relations with Tehran

    Foreign policy
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 12:35
    Hajiyev: Baku looking forward to further develop trade relations with Tehran

    Azerbaijan seeks to further develop the economic and trade relations with Iran, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an exclusive interview with EU Today and a small group of journalists in Brussels, according to Report.

    "We see Iran as a neighbour, as a partner, and [are] looking forward to further develop economic and trade relations," he said.

    Hikmat Hajiyev said Azerbaijan and Iran are currently implementing a project to construct a road bridge over the Araz River between Aghband and Kelaleh, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with border and customs infrastructure ready by early 2026.

    Hajiyev also emphasized that relations between Baku and Tehran are "stable" today, noting that good personal relations exist between the leaders of the two countries. He added that the diplomatic consequences of the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran"s capital have been fully resolved.

    "Azerbaijan has completely turned that page," said the presidential aide, noting that the individual who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran (January 27, 2023) has been brought to justice in accordance with Iranian law.

    Hikmət Hacıyev: Bakı Tehranla ticarət əlaqələrinin inkişafına ümid edir
    Гаджиев: Баку рассчитывает на развитие торговых отношений с Тегераном

