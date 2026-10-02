Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Hajiyev: Azerbaijan calls on Armenian government to prepare its society for peace

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 09:44
    Hajiyev: Azerbaijan calls on Armenian government to prepare its society for peace

    Azerbaijan calls on the government of Armenia to actively work to prepare its society for peace, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, Baku is concerned about certain trends in Armenian society, in particular the presence of forces that hold significant influence.

    "Another worrying factor is that revanchist sentiments persist among Armenian youth. This is an important point. Therefore, we also call on the government of Armenia to actively work to prepare its society for peace," he said.

    Hajiyev emphasized that on Azerbaijan's part, there is a strategic determination to pursue the peace agenda, strengthen it in practice, and build a peace architecture capable of ensuring long-term peace and stability for the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples.

    "Therefore, we always say that we want to conclude this peace not only with the government of Armenia and the country's prime minister - we want to conclude this peace with the Armenian people. And that is why we still expect changes to the Constitution of Armenia. Of course, this is an internal matter, and we fully refrain from interfering in this process," he added.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process CAMCA Regional Forum 2026
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