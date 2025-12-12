Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Haber Global TV airs video material on Heydar Aliyev's commemoration day

    Türkiye's Haber Global TV has released an extensive video material dedicated to the 22nd anniversary since the death of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

    According to Report, the video highlights the deep respect and reverence with which the Azerbaijani people honor the National Leader.

    It was noted that thanks to his influence, Heydar Aliyev, who came to power in 1993, ended the political chaos that was occurring in Azerbaijan at that time.

    "By directing the nation's resources wisely, Heydar Aliyev signed the 'Contract of the Century' with the world's largest oil companies. In doing so, he succeeded in attracting foreign investors to Azerbaijan whose economy had collapsed."

    The feature also emphasized Heydar Aliyev's special attention to army building:

    "Heydar Aliyev allocated a large share of oil revenues to military development, frequently visited the frontline, and resolved disputes on the ground."

    The video further underscored Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, in line with the National Leader's will.

