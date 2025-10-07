Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: OTS - organization of brotherly peoples

    07 October, 2025
    The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) unites fraternal peoples with a common culture, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, said at the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) leaders in Gabala, Report informs.

    He added that the OTS's main goal is to further strengthen this brotherhood: "The world is currently going through a difficult period. It is important for the Turkic states to act in accordance with current developments."

