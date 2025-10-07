Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: OTS - organization of brotherly peoples
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 15:10
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) unites fraternal peoples with a common culture, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, said at the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) leaders in Gabala, Report informs.
He added that the OTS's main goal is to further strengthen this brotherhood: "The world is currently going through a difficult period. It is important for the Turkic states to act in accordance with current developments."
