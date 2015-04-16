 Top
    ​GUAM discuss cyber security

    A draft Memorandum of Understanding prepared by the Ukrainian side presented at the meeting

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 2nd meeting of the Working Group on cybersecurity chaired by the Ukrainian side was held at the GUAM Secretariat on April 14 and 15. Report informs citing the press service of GUAM, the meeting was attended by delegations from all Member States of the organization.

    The participants discussed a wide range of issues related to cybersecurity issues, including issues of national legislation, the operational situation and exchange of information in this area. A draft Memorandum of Understanding prepared by the Ukrainian side presented at the meeting.

    The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in October 2015 in Kiev.

