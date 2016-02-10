Governors of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish railways to meet in Tbilisi - EXCLUSIVE

Tbilisi. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 12, next meeting of governors of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish railways will be held in Tbilisi.

Report was told by Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Dmitri Kumsishvili Wednesday.

The minister said that mainly construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, existing problems in this field and their solutions as well as status of this project will be discussed in the meeting. Necessary decisions for completion of road construction soon will be adopted.

In the meeting, railway transportation, prospects of cooperation in this field among three countries will be reviewed.

In the framework of the event, bilateral meeting of the ministers is planned.