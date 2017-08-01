 Top
    Governor of Turkish province of Igdir visited Nakhchivan

    Enver Ünlü discussed with Vasif Talibov ways to strengthen cooperation

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Governor of the Turkish province of Igdir Enver Ünlü visited Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    Report was informed in the Consulate General of Turkey in Nakhchivan, the governor held a meeting with the Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan Vasif Talibov, discussed with him the issues of strengthening cooperation between the two regions.

    In addition, E. Ünlü visited Consulate General of Turkey, where he met with the staff of the diplomatic mission and citizens of Turkey living in Nakhchivan.

