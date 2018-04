Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Mahammadali Najafi, Governor of Iranian Gilan province will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan with a delegation of 15 people.

Report was told in the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) to Azerbaijan, the visit will take place on November 16-18.

M.Najafi will participate in the opening ceremony of special exhibition held in Baku under support of Gilan province and meet Azerbaijani ministers and officials.