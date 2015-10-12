Governor of Iranian Gilan province to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Governor of the Iranian Gilan province, Muhammad Ali Najafi to visit Azerbaijan next month. Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen told reporters.

According to him, during the visit of M. Najafi issues of regional cooperation, including in the transport sector will be discussed.

Also, the governor of the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan Ismayil Jabbarzadeh will visit Azerbaijan on October 19-22. He will be on a visit to Nakhchivan, as well as Baku and Ganja on October 20-21. During the visit, I. Jabbarzadeh will discuss issues of regional cooperation with Azerbaijan.