Gordan Jandroković: Croatia supports progress in normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan

Croatia highly values the progress achieved in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandroković said at a briefing in Baku.

According to Report, he noted that during his meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation between Zagreb and Baku, as well as the regional agenda.

"We exchanged views on the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Croatia firmly supports the progress achieved in the normalization process," Jandroković emphasized.

He also spoke about his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during which the parties discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and the potential for further political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"I would also like to remind that President Ilham Aliyev has paid three official visits to Croatia," he added.

The briefing marked the first meeting between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Croatian parliaments since 2014. Gordan Jandroković"s visit to Baku is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.