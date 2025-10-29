Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Azerbaijan's tolerant environment

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has praised the tolerant environment in Azerbaijan, Council's President Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, said during the international parliamentary conference held in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis themed "Constitution as the foundation of state independence and sovereignty in the modern world."

According to Report, highlighting the council's cooperation with the Milli Majlis, Al Jarwan expressed appreciation for the partnership: "We have taken a number of important steps to promote and cultivate a culture of peace at the parliamentary level. We are confident that the benefits of these efforts will become evident in the near future."

He also expressed his belief in the continued partnership between the council and Azerbaijan: "Our collaboration will continue to serve humanity in the name of peace and harmony."