    Embassy comments on passport checks at the border of Germany

    Azerbaijani citizens who have a valid passport and visa can visit Germany as usual

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of passport check at the border of Germany due to migration crisis and a migrant flow from the Middle East to Europe and potential problems for Azerbaijani citizens visiting Germany was clarified.

    Report informs citing the German Embassy to Azerbaijan, from September 13, Germany has introduced a temporary passport check of foreign citizens visiting Germany.

    The information indicates that this rule does not make any changes to the public citizens of Azerbaijan visiting Germany.

    "Azerbaijani citizens who have a valid passport and visa can visit Germany as usual"- the embassy said.

