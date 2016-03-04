 Top
    German ambassador to Azerbaijan completes her diplomatic mission

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ms. Heidrun Tempel

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan, Heidrun Tempel on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission. Report was told in the Ministry, during the meeting they expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Germany and Azerbaijan in political, economic, energy and other areas.

    The Aambassador expressed her gratitude for the support provided to her during her diplomatic mission.

    The Minister thanked the Ambassador for her contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Germany and wished her success in future activities.

