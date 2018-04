Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili is going to attend the opening ceremony of the first European Games in Baku on June 12.

Report informs citing the press service of the head of government.

It is expected that during the visit, Irakli Garibashvili will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Besides, I. Garibashvili intends to visit the Athletes Village and meet with Georgian sportsmen.