Georgian expert: New realities in Karabakh important for regional peace

The new realities that emerged in the region following Azerbaijan's local anti-terror measures in Karabakh in September 2023 are important for the future of stability and the peace process in the South Caucasus, Badri Nachkebia, head of Georgia's Center for Terrorism and Political Studies, told Report's local bureau.

He said Azerbaijan had restored its territorial integrity following a process that lasted for many years.

"We must pay close attention to the processes taking place in Azerbaijan and the historic events occurring there. These processes ultimately led Azerbaijan to restore its territorial integrity," the political analyst said.

Nachkebia said the change in the situation in Karabakh was significant not only for Azerbaijan but for the South Caucasus as a whole.

"The South Caucasus is a single organism. If there is a fire somewhere, that fire can spread to you as well if you are nearby," he said.

According to the analyst, if any country in the region faces a separatism problem, it can have negative consequences not only for that state but also for neighboring republics and the South Caucasus as a whole.

The Georgian expert also recalled that Azerbaijan had made diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue peacefully before launching the local anti-terror measures.

"Azerbaijani diplomacy and the country's leadership repeatedly proposed resolving this issue peacefully. I believe Azerbaijan's experience should be taken into account in order to prevent bloodshed," he said.

Nachkebia said the events of September 2023 had opened a new stage in the Karabakh issue and created conditions for progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and closed the Karabakh issue. This created conditions for ensuring stability in the region, for Azerbaijan's population and borders no longer to face threats, and for developments to move toward securing peace," he said.

"We can currently see that the peace process is underway. Negotiations are being held between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and I hope a final peace will be achieved. After that, attention will turn to issues in other parts of the South Caucasus. The goal is to eliminate separatist hotbeds and establish lasting peace throughout the region," Nachkebia concluded.