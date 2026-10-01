Frederick Starr: Trade and tourism open up new opportunities for Caspian region

Over the past decade, ties between countries on both sides of the Caspian Sea have expanded significantly, covering a wide range of areas, Frederick Starr, Chairman of the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute at the American Foreign Policy Council, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying cooperation is developing in areas such as transport, trade, tariff policy, taxation and tourism.

"All of this is developing and opening up significant prospects for the future. It is very important to hear today that major powers, including the United States, support these processes," he said.