Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Frederick Starr: Trade and tourism open up new opportunities for Caspian region

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:07
    Frederick Starr: Trade and tourism open up new opportunities for Caspian region

    Over the past decade, ties between countries on both sides of the Caspian Sea have expanded significantly, covering a wide range of areas, Frederick Starr, Chairman of the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute at the American Foreign Policy Council, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying cooperation is developing in areas such as transport, trade, tariff policy, taxation and tourism.

    "All of this is developing and opening up significant prospects for the future. It is very important to hear today that major powers, including the United States, support these processes," he said.

    CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 Frederick Starr Caspian region
    Frederik Starr: Ticarət və turizm Xəzər regionu üçün yeni imkanlar açır
    Фредерик Старр: Торговля и туризм открывают новые возможности для Каспийского региона
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed