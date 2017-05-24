Frank-Walter Steinmeier congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday - Republic Day.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. About two hundred years ago, the first Schwobe immigrants settled in the territory of the present-day Azerbaijan. These jubilees will encourage us to develop and expand bilateral relations between our two countries. I would like to welcome Azerbaijan's readiness to build its relations with the European Union on a new foundation through the negotiations on a new partnership agreement. Germany will remain Azerbaijan's reliable partner in this regard.

Please accept my best wishes for you and for peace and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan."