François Hollande to visit Azerbaijan in April

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of France François Hollande will discuss Karabakh issue with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts during his visit to Yerevan and Baku on April 24-25.Report informs referring to the News-Armenia, it was said by the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Harlem Désir.

Paris will make every effort to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.Therefore, the President of the Republic, desiring to promote the resumption of diplomatic initiatives, convened on October 27, 2014 summit of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.During this meeting, an agreement was reached on the first step of the Humanities - the exchange of information on missing persons, said H. Dezir.

The secretary also said that the tension of recent months demonstrates the urgent need for implementation of these principles.