    Former UK MP stresses preventing tragedies in Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 14:30
    Former UK MP stresses preventing tragedies in Aghdara

    Tragedies in which innocent people lost their lives must not be repeated, said Rahman Chishti, a former British MP and parliamentary under-secretary of state, as he visited Aghdara district in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Speaking to journalists, Chishti highlighted the heavy toll on civilians in the war-torn region:

    "This is a terrible situation. I hope others learn from these tragic events and do everything possible to prevent their recurrence."

    Participants of an international conference on missing persons, held in Baku, visited the Aghdara district.

    Böyük Britaniyalı nümayəndə: Günahsız insanların həyatlarını itirdiyi faciələr təkrarlanmamalıdır
    Рехман Чишти: Трагедии, в которых гибнут невинные люди, не должны повториться

