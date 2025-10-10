Former UK MP stresses preventing tragedies in Aghdara

Tragedies in which innocent people lost their lives must not be repeated, said Rahman Chishti, a former British MP and parliamentary under-secretary of state, as he visited Aghdara district in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Speaking to journalists, Chishti highlighted the heavy toll on civilians in the war-torn region:

"This is a terrible situation. I hope others learn from these tragic events and do everything possible to prevent their recurrence."

Participants of an international conference on missing persons, held in Baku, visited the Aghdara district.