Foreign Ministry: It's possible, heroin consignment detained in Romania brought to the country via occupied territories and Armenia

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev expressed his attitude to the last statement of German Sterligov, the head of the Board of Directors of 'Group of Companies of German Sterligov".

Report informs according to H.Hajiyev, G.Sterligov and Armenian patrons once again showed his legal illiteracy: "Considering the criminal acts committed by the specified person in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he was prosecuted under Art. 281.2 (open calls for anti-state character) and 318.2 (illegally crossing the state border of the Azerbaijan Republic) of the Criminal Code.

With regard G.Sterligov has chosen a preventive measure in the form of arrest, and he was put on the international wanted list.

G.Sterligov is a citizen of Russia, a country that is a member of Interpol.

Interpol, received in 1956 the status of an international organization is an intergovernmental international organization.

G.Sterligov basically adheres to the route in the direction included in the membership of "Interpol" Armenia and Russia, and taking into account this factor, he is wanted through this organization."

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that, the territories occupied by Armenia are suitable for the commission of serious crimes such invaders as the production, transit and sale of drugs, training of terrorists, arms smuggling, kidnapping.

It's possible, a large consignment of heroin detained in Romania was delivered to the country via the occupied territories and Armenia.

"G.Sterligov avoids responsibility, hiding in the occupied territories, which means there is the predominance of favorable criminal environment", H.Hajiyev added.