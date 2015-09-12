Foreign Ministry: Issue of availability of Azerbaijani citizens among victims of Mecca incident is underway

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Issue of availability of Azerbaijani citizens among the victims of the incident, which took place in Mecca is underway. Azerbaijani Embassy to Saudi Arabia has been working with the state authorities."

Report was told by the spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev.

According to the latest information, as a result of the turn over the crane in Kaaba, 107 people were killed and at least 238 injured. The crane with lenght of 50-55 meters turned over because of the storm.

Pilgrims are performing Umrah in Mecca.