    Foreign Ministry: “Azerbaijani citizens not affected in terrorist attacks in Istanbul airport”

    Among 36 victims - a Ukrainian citizen and a citizen of Iran

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary information, the Azerbaijani citizens were not affected in terrorist attack in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport. Report was told by the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.

    The attack was made on June 28 in the evening at the international terminal of Istanbul airport. According to official data, as a result of three explosions 36 people were killed, 147 injured.

    According to Reuters, among 36 dead - two foreign nationals (one Ukrainian citizen and a citizen of Iran).

