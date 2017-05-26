Foreign Minister: Opening of Azerbaijan Trade House in Minsk will contribute to growth in trade turnover

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Opening of the Azerbaijan Trade House in Minsk will contribute to growrh in trade turnover.

Report informs citing the BELTA, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told reporters.

"The opening of the Azerbaijan Trade House in Belarus will lift trade turnover and serve to greater balance so that there is not only a unilateral movement from Belarus to Azerbaijan or vice versa," Vladimir Makei said.

He stressed that it is very important for Belarus to became the first country where Azerbaijan opens an overseas trading house. "We are sincerely glad that such an event took place in Belarus," minister said.

According to him, this is a natural result of the active dialogue that is being conducted between the countries at various levels.