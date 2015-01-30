Azerbaijani FM received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic

 Top
    Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Aidjigit Buranov, the newly appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    During the meeting, the Ambassador Aidjigit Buranov presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    Ambassador Aidjigit Buranov underlined his country’s interest to develop cooperation in all spheres with Azerbaijan and noted that he would spare no efforts to enhance bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

    Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to Ambassador Aidjigit Buranov every success in his diplomatic activities.

