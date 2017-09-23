Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets with OSCE Secretary General

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Thomas Greminger, OSCE Secretary General on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN GA.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

At the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on the current status of relations between Azerbaijan and the OSCE. They stressed the importance of furthering the relations based on the spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and the OSCE.