Foreign diplomats visit construction site of Hakari railway station in Zangilan

Accredited diplomats and representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan visited the construction site of the Hakari railway station in the Zangilan district.

According to Report, the diplomats were briefed on the progress of construction work, the laying of railway tracks, the development of station infrastructure, and future plans for the project.

The railway passing through the Hakari station will form part of the Zangazur Corridor - including its 42nd TRIPP segment, which will run through Armenia - and will connect the main territory of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The delegation included more than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations.

The visit was accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

This marks the 20th visit by members of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.