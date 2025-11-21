Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Forbes: Azerbaijan's C5 accession opens new routes to the West

    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 11:56
    Forbes: Azerbaijan's C5 accession opens new routes to the West

    Azerbaijan's accession to the Central Asian bloc opens up new geopolitical opportunities for the United States and Europe, Forbes says, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan, after years of speculation and declarations, has joined the Central Asian (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) bloc (commonly referred to as the C5). This creates a more practically engaged multilateral actor straddling even more of Russia's southern border, which can now reach the West via the Caucasus and interdict Russian transit to Iran," reads the article.

    Forbes notes that Azerbaijan is well-known for its crude oil exports and substantial oil reserves. According to the International Energy Agency, the country has "one of the highest energy self-sufficient ratios in the world as a major crude oil and natural gas producer." Azerbaijan also possesses significant deposits of rare earth minerals. "These resources make it a highly sought-after energy partner. Most recently, the European Union doubled its trade efforts with this country in the Caucasus, as the Europeans seek to distance themselves from Russia's energy market due to Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine," says Forbes.

    As the Trump administration continues to work toward securing a better position for the US in these strategically vital sectors, Congress may help by opening US companies' access to mineral resources and transportation arteries of the Caucasus, a strategic region between the Caspian and the Black Sea which connects Europe and Asia, according to the article. "Congress could consider doing this by repealing Section 907 of the Freedom for Russia and Emerging Eurasian Democracies and Open Markets Support Act," Forbes notes.

    The article recalls that the August meeting in Washington brought the announcement of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity: "Under this agreement, the US will be permitted to construct rail, oil, gas, and fiber optic lines along a route between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

    "As the US pursues a relationship with Azerbaijan similar to its counterparts in the EU, it would give Americans access to yet another region with significant energy capabilities," says Forbes.

    "Azerbaijan can look to establish itself as America's important trade and energy partner in the region. To bolster this emerging relationship, and as the Trump administration continues to establish energy relationships with countries around the world, Congress could consider repealing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Act," Forbes emphasizes.

    "Forbes": ABŞ-nin Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlığı ölkənin regiondakı strateji rolundan qaynaqlanır
    Forbes: Партнерство с США обусловлено стратегической ролью Азербайджана в регионе

