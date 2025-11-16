Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    FMs of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan visit Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 15:02
    The foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan have visited the Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Together with my esteemed colleagues from Central Asia and Azerbaijan, we visited the Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent - one of the most significant cultural and educational projects in our region.

    This remarkable center embodies the invaluable intellectual heritage of our peoples, who for centuries contributed to the development of science, philosophy, art, and theology across the Islamic world.

    Our visit served as yet another reminder that we share not only a common history, but also a common future. Strengthening cultural ties, deepening mutual understanding, and promoting our shared civilizational legacy remain key pillars of regional cooperation," he wrote.

    On November 16, the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in the "Central Asia + Azerbaijan" format was held in Tashkent.

    At the meeting, a decision was made to grant Azerbaijan full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of Central Asian Countries.

    Главы МИД стран ЦА и Азербайджана посетили Центр исламской цивилизации в Ташкенте

