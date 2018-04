Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry investigates presence of citizens among the killed and injured in the terrorist attack at the airport of Istanbul, Report was informed by spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev.

The international terminal at Istanbul airport was attacked in the evening on June 28. According to the officials, 36 people have been killed, 147 injured in the blast.