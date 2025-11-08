FM: Ilham Aliyev insisted on including three key provisions in trilateral statement

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has revealed several details about the drafting process of the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia on the night of November 9–10, 2020.

According to Report, in an interview with ITV, Bayramov stated that the President of Azerbaijan, through negotiations, persistently managed to include three demands in the document: the exact withdrawal dates from three districts - Lachin, Kalbajar, and Aghdam; making the trilateral statement time-limited (they decided not to extend it for the next five years); and the simultaneous execution of Russian peacekeepers entering the territory and Armenian armed forces leaving the area.

"The word 'Armenian' was specifically used there so that they couldn't play word games with us later. Based on this, we were later able to clearly and easily prove that they violated the trilateral statement," the minister said.

The minister believes that signing the trilateral statement at the end of the war was the most appropriate choice:

"Because without it, we could have faced very different scenarios. For example, the defense of Kalbajar and Lachin could be provided directly from Armenian territory, as they border Armenia, and civilians could have been hit when we liberated those territories. Armenia is a CSTO member. If we had liberated those territories by force, how many casualties would we have suffered? If we had not agreed to the deployment of peacekeepers, we would have faced very dangerous accusations around the world. For that period, the trilateral statement was the most correct choice."