FM: Azerbaijan remains committed to working with Central Asian partners

On November 15, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov joined the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian States held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in preparation for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States, where Azerbaijan became a full-fledged participant of the format, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Key highlights of the official statement by Minister Bayramov:

- Azerbaijan attaches special importance to cooperation with the brotherly states of Central Asia;

- Our countries are united by historic and cultural bonds, shared development goals, and a common vision for peace, stability and prosperity across our wider region;

- Regular high-level contacts strengthen trust and elevate our allied and strategic partnership;

- Active political and economic dialogue, intergovernmental commissions and high-level councils play an important role in defining priorities and delivering tangible results;

- Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan's major investments in ports, rail and road infrastructure has a significant role in connectivity;

- The recent agreements reached in Washington D.C. on connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will contribute to expanding transit opportunities for international transportation;

- Comprehensive cooperation in the energy sector, including hydrocarbons and green energy;

- Value of expanding mutual investments, joint enterprises and stronger business-to-business ties, including regional and city-level partnerships;

- Azerbaijan's commitment to deepening cultural and educational exchanges, academic programs and youth cooperation to strengthen friendship between our peoples;

- The importance of further strengthening institutional cooperation formats and coordinating positions in international organizations;

- Azerbaijan remains committed to working with Central Asian partners to advance peace, partnership and a sustainable, prosperous future for our entire region," reads the post.