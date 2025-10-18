Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspects restoration progress at Saint Peter's Basilica

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 09:08
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspects restoration progress at Saint Peter's Basilica

    On October 17, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, visited Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City to review the progress of restoration work carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of Saint Peter's Basilica, provided First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva with detailed information about the Basilica and the restoration process there.

    The largest church in the world - Saint Peter's Basilica is considered the religious center of the Catholic world and is one of the four Papal basilicas in the Vatican. In terms of architecture, the church is one of the most outstanding buildings of humanity. While its foundation was laid in the 4th century, the current building represents the 16th-17th centuries.

    The head of the Church is the Pope, and the management of the Vatican City State is entrusted to a Cardinal appointed by the head of the Holy See. That cardinal also holds the status of archbishop of the Vatican City State. Since February 20, 2021, Italian-born Cardinal Mauro Gambetti has been the head of Saint Peter's Basilica.

    On February 28, 2019, an agreement was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Saint Peter's Basilica on the restoration of the bas-relief of the "meeting between Pope Leo I and Hun Emperor Attila" located in the church and the "Tullius Zetus" mausoleum in the basilica's necropolis. Restoration work on the project has been completed.

    Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archbishop of Saint Peter's Basilica, expressed his deep appreciation to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the high-level and rapid implementation of the restoration work carried out in the church.

    Mehriban Aliyeva Vatican Saint Peter's Basilica
    Photo
    Birinci vitse-prezident Vatikanda Müqəddəs Pyotr Bazilikasında görülmüş bərpa işləri ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Первый вице-президент ознакомилась с реставрационными работами в соборе Святого Петра в Ватикане

    Latest News

    09:11
    Photo

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visits Vatican Apostolic Library

    Foreign policy
    09:08
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspects restoration progress at Saint Peter's Basilica

    Foreign policy
    09:05

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attend tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens

    Foreign policy
    09:03
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets President of Governorate of Vatican City State

    Foreign policy
    08:50
    Photo

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva meets Vatican's Secretary of State

    Foreign policy
    08:46

    Poland's LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

    Infrastructure
    00:05

    Five years since liberation of Khudafarin bridge from occupation

    Karabakh
    00:00

    Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of restored independence

    Domestic policy
    20:55
    Photo

    Calls by Armenian citizens against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and other criminal information examined in court

    Incident
    All News Feed