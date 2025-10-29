First meeting of ECO Working Group on Silk Road underway in Azerbaijan's Shaki
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 10:30
The first meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Silk Road Working Group is taking place in Shaki, Report informs.
Representatives of ECO member states' government agencies and experts are participating in the meeting.
The meeting will discuss prospects for cooperation in tourism along the Silk Road, and will also feature presentations on the Silk Road heritage in Azerbaijan and member states.
