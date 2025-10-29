Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    First meeting of ECO Working Group on Silk Road underway in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    Foreign policy
    29 October, 2025
    10:30
    First meeting of ECO Working Group on Silk Road underway in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    The first meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Silk Road Working Group is taking place in Shaki, Report informs.

    Representatives of ECO member states' government agencies and experts are participating in the meeting.

    The meeting will discuss prospects for cooperation in tourism along the Silk Road, and will also feature presentations on the Silk Road heritage in Azerbaijan and member states.

    Şəkidə İƏT ölkələrinin İpək Yolu üzrə İşçi Qrupunun 1-ci iclası keçirilir
    В Шеки проходит I заседание Рабочей группы стран ОЭС по Шелковому пути

