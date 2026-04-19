Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Fidan hopes peace treaty to be signed soon between Baku, Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 16:59
    Fidan hopes peace treaty to be signed soon between Baku, Yerevan

    Ankara hopes for the swift signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a briefing following the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs.

    "Türkiye hopes for the speedy signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he noted.

    According to Fidan, normalizing relations between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Armenia has economic benefits.

    "Our region's role in implementing the Middle Corridor is extremely important. Stability in the South Caucasus is crucial for the security of this corridor. The Zangazur Corridor is a very important route for Türkiye. We are also working with the European Union on this issue. The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to the development of all countries in the region. We are very close to achieving this," the Turkish minister added.

    Hakan Fidan Zangazur corridor Middle Corridor Turkish Foreign Ministry Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
    Hakan Fidan: Azərbaycanla Ermənistan arasında sülh sazişinin tezliklə imzalanacağına ümid edirik
    Фидан заявил, что надеется на скорое подписание мирного договора между Баку и Ереваном

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