    Faruk Omar: Disinformation has become new 'God of facts' in digital era

    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 13:40
    Faruk Omar: Disinformation has become new 'God of facts' in digital era

    The modern media environment is facing unprecedented challenges linked to digital transformation and the rise of disinformation, Faruk Wasif Omar, Director General of the Bangladesh Press Institute, said during a panel discussion at the D-8 media forum in Baku.

    Report quotes Omar as saying journalism of the past was more predictable and analytical, whereas today"s media space has turned into a digital "wonderland," where the boundaries between reality and illusion are becoming increasingly blurred.

    "Disinformation has become the new ‘god of facts,"" he emphasized.

    The speaker paid special attention to the importance of media literacy formed from an early age. He noted that the ability to recognize information manipulation and resist disinformation must become an essential skill for everyone.

    "We must create new institutions, tools, and ideas, and pass them on to the youth, because they will become the key force in confronting this challenge," Faruk Wasif Omar stated.

    Faruk Ömər: Dezinformasiya rəqəmsal dövrdə "faktların yeni tanrısı"na çevrilib
    Фарук Омар: Дезинформация стала новым "богом фактов" в цифровую эпоху

