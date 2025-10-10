Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Azerbaijan proposes "6" format instead of "5+1" format for cooperation with Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    10 October, 2025
    • 18:49
    Azerbaijan proposes "6" format instead of "5+1" format for cooperation with Central Asia

    The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Farid Shafiyev, says Azerbaijan has proposed a "6" format instead of the "5+1" format for cooperation with Central Asian countries.

    Report informs that Farid Shafiyev made the remark during a briefing held on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony in Fuzuli city for the mosque gifted to the Azerbaijani people by Turkmenistan.

    He noted that Turkmenistan's joining the Middle Corridor project is very important. There are positive developments in the advancement of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan:

    "There are a number of geopolitical projects between the two countries, one of them covers the energy sector. There was a project about gas, it was suspended for certain reasons, but now there are proposals for a project to export gas from Turkmenistan's gas fields in the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan via pipeline, and from Azerbaijan to other countries. Some forces think this project is against them, which is a wrong approach. The traditional Northern route is currently not operating at full potential, and a solution to that issue is not expected in the near future, so the Middle Corridor has great potential. That's why Turkmenistan's joining the Middle Corridor project is very important. Because these are projects with great potential."

    Farid Shafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan, as an integral part of the Caspian region, should continue cooperation with Central Asian countries in a "6" format instead of the "5+1" format:

    "We are interested in this. Geopolitical threats make the development of cooperation essential. I hope that Turkmenistan will one day become a member of the Organization of Turkic States as well. I understand the concept of neutrality, not joining military-political blocs, but it is important to develop cooperation within the framework of international platforms. Therefore, I hope that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will also advance within the framework of international platforms."

    Fərid Şəfiyev: Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələri ilə əməkdaşlıq üzrə "5+1" formatı yerinə, "6" formatını təklif edir
    Азербайджан предлагает новый формат сотрудничества с ЦА: вместо "5+1" - формат "6"

