Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan strengthened its image as reliable partner
Foreign policy
- 25 October, 2025
- 16:28
Azerbaijan has strengthened its image as a reliable partner contributing to peace and stability in the region, Farid Shafiyev, head of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said at a conference in Vienna, Report informs.
He stated that Azerbaijan's accession to the Non-Aligned Movement in 2011 demonstrated the country's commitment to the Bandung Principles.
This policy continues today, and Azerbaijan, along with regional cooperation, attaches particular importance to bilateral relations, particularly deepening its allied ties with Türkiye, he noted.
Shafiyev also emphasized that Baku continues to support initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue, multilateralism, and international justice on international platforms.
