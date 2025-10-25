Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan strengthened its image as reliable partner

    Azerbaijan has strengthened its image as a reliable partner contributing to peace and stability in the region, Farid Shafiyev, head of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said at a conference in Vienna, Report informs.

    He stated that Azerbaijan's accession to the Non-Aligned Movement in 2011 demonstrated the country's commitment to the Bandung Principles.

    This policy continues today, and Azerbaijan, along with regional cooperation, attaches particular importance to bilateral relations, particularly deepening its allied ties with Türkiye, he noted.

    Shafiyev also emphasized that Baku continues to support initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue, multilateralism, and international justice on international platforms.

    Fərid Şəfiyev: Azərbaycan sülh və sabitliyə töhfə verən etibarlı tərəfdaş imicini gücləndirib
    Фарид Шафиев: Азербайджан укрепил имидж надежного партнера

