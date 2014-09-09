Füle: Integrity and sovereignty of the EU partner countries must be respected

All six partners are equally important to the EU – their integrity, sovereignty and independence to decide about their own future, to make their own choices is equally vital and must be respected

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ "". Report informs citing press service of the EU, it was declared by the EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Štefan Füle in Baku today, closing the informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership.

He mentioned the importance of the values that underpin the Eastern Partnership including respect for democracy, rule of law, fundamental rights and freedoms.

The informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership in Baku preceded by a meeting of energy ministers. The meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership was attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and Moldova, as well as deputy ministers of Belarus and Ukraine.