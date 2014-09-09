 Top
    Close photo mode

    Füle: Integrity and sovereignty of the EU partner countries must be respected

    All six Eastern Partnership countries are equally important to the EU

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ "All six partners are equally important to the EU – their integrity, sovereignty and independence to decide about their own future, to make their own choices is equally vital and must be respected". Report informs citing press service of the EU, it was declared by the EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Štefan Füle in Baku today, closing the informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership.

    He mentioned the importance of the values that underpin the Eastern Partnership including respect for democracy, rule of law, fundamental rights and freedoms.

    The informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership in Baku preceded by a meeting of energy ministers. The meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership was attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and Moldova, as well as deputy ministers of Belarus and Ukraine.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi