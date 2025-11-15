Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan have potential to increase trade

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 15:43
    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan have potential to increase trade

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have significant untapped potential for increasing mutual trade Nargiza Umarova, an expert at the Institute for Advanced International Studies of Uzbekistan, told journalists, Report informs.

    "Certainly, relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have seen accelerated momentum in recent years. This is evident not only in transportation, but also in energy and economic cooperation. I would like to note that over the past eight years, we have increased our mutual trade turnover almost eightfold. But it is still relatively low. We have untapped potential and room for growth," she noted.

    According to her, there is extensive potential for cooperation in the field of transport, particularly in the development of the Middle Corridor, in which Azerbaijan is a driving force. "This project essentially involves all Central Asian countries, and Uzbekistan is taking a proactive stance," she emphasized.

    Umarova believes that there are other multimodal corridors connected to the Middle Corridor and aimed at developing freight transport from Central Asian countries and China to the South Caucasus and beyond.

    The expert emphasized that she recently visited Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss the prospects for developing the Middle Corridor, which will create opportunities for increasing mutual trade between Central Asian and South Caucasian countries and enhancing the transit potential of these regions.

    "For example, the countries of the European Union and China, especially China, are increasingly focusing on overland transport, where our regions play a critical role," she added.

    Umarova emphasized that over the past three years, there has been growth in cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor – by 2024, the growth was 462%, with cargo volume reaching 4.5 million tons.

    The expert believes that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan could also cooperate in expanding the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport project to the Caspian Sea, with a connection to Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Nargiza Umarova China Middle Corridor
    Ekspert: Özbəkistan və Azərbaycanın ticarət dövriyyəsinin artırılması üçün potensialı var
    Эксперт: Узбекистан и Азербайджан имеют потенциал для наращивания товарооборота

    Latest News

    16:07
    Photo

    Green Growth Portal officially launched within COP30

    Infrastructure
    16:02

    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan rapidly strengthening cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    15:50

    Alimbekov: Baku-Tashkent cultural ties continue to develop through literary exchange

    Culture
    15:43

    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan have potential to increase trade

    Foreign policy
    15:25

    Jamila Shermukhamedova: No one can break friendship between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    Another 219 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district receive house keys

    Karabakh
    15:06
    Photo

    Another 143 individuals resettled in Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district receive house keys

    Karabakh
    14:53

    Expert: Zangazur Corridor to enhance transit potential of Central Asian, South Caucasus countries

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed