Expert: Russia loses effectiveness of mediation in Karabakh conflict

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian-Azerbaijani relations for Moscow are principled, not only in the post-Soviet area.

Report informs, Director of the Institute of Contemporary Economy, Russian political scientist Nikita Isayev said.

At the same time, in his opinion, Russia is losing its effectiveness in mediating in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Isayev said that the CIS format has practically ceased its work, while Azerbaijan continues to be in priority of Russia's foreign policy.

"If Russia loses its influence in the post-Soviet space, splitting inside is possible. It is extremely important for us to be in these understandable political and friendly relations with Azerbaijan," he said.