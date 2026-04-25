Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Expanded meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy held in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 13:16
    Expanded meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy held in Gabala

    On April 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gabala, Report informs.

    An expanded meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started in Gabala, Report informs.

    Ilham Aliyev Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded meeting Gabala
    Qəbələdə Prezident İlham Əliyevin Ukrayna Prezidenti ilə geniş tərkibdə görüşü keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    В Габале состоялась встреча президентов Ильхама Алиева и Владимира Зеленского в формате "один на один" и в расширенном составе - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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