Expanded meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy held in Gabala
Foreign policy
- 25 April, 2026
- 13:16
On April 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gabala, Report informs.
An expanded meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started in Gabala, Report informs.
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