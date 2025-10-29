Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    European Commission reiterates support for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 18:23
    The European Commission supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, Deputy Managing Director, Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service Audrone Perkauskiene said in remarks on behalf of Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at the 12th Ordinary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan, Report informs via Armenpress.

    "We also have a success story for both Armenia and Azerbaijan. The historic step taken on August 8th in Washington has brought the region closer to stability and long-term peace. We support the normalization process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and provide clear support for guiding the region towards stable peace, prosperity, and development," Perkauskiene said.

    The ongoing normalization process promises to open unprecedented economic opportunities, she added in remarks on behalf of the EU's top diplomat.

    "At this moment, the normalization process promises to open unprecedented economic opportunities, the opening of borders, and the creation of border connections. This will also deepen contacts and trust between people," she said.

    Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization Kaja Kallas European Commission
    Aİ Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında münasibətlərin normallaşması prosesini dəstəkləyir
    Каллас: ЕС поддерживает процесс нормализации отношений между Арменией и Азербайджаном

