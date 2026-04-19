Euronews: Meloni to visit Azerbaijan to boost energy ties

Giorgia Meloni, chair of the Council of Ministers of Italy, is expected to visit Azerbaijan in the coming weeks to continue political dialogue between Rome and Baku and strengthen energy cooperation, Report informs with reference to an article by Euronews.

Meloni's visit, expected in May–June, will mark another step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation. The article stressed that supplies of Azerbaijani gas via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline remain a key pillar of relations between Rome and Baku.

TAP is part of the broader Southern Gas Corridor linking the Caspian region with Europe.

Luca Schieppati, managing director of Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG, said more than 47.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas have been delivered to Italy since the pipeline began commercial operations.

He added that a total of 57 billion cubic metres of gas have been transported to Europe via TAP, contributing to diversification of supply routes and the stability of Europe's energy system.

Schieppati also noted that Italy is the main destination for Azerbaijani gas transported through TAP and the key entry point for pipeline supplies to the European market.

In 2025, TAP accounted for about 16.5% of Italy's total gas imports. He stressed that supply security remains the cornerstone of energy cooperation between the two countries, adding that high-level bilateral ties provide an opportunity to reaffirm long-term cooperation in the energy sector and the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Simona Scotti, a researcher at the Topchubashov Center, told Euronews that the visit would follow previous bilateral and multilateral exchanges, including participation in COP29 and earlier official visits.

She added that while the agenda has yet to be confirmed, energy cooperation will remain a key component alongside economic and political ties.

Scotti noted that Italy is currently Azerbaijan's leading trade partner, with cooperation extending beyond energy to sectors such as defence and aviation, reflecting a gradual diversification of bilateral relations in recent years.