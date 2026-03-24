Euronews: Global Baku Forum serves as platform to tackle pressing world issues

International news channel Euronews highlighted the Global Baku Forum, held March 12–14, calling it a platform for addressing the world's most urgent challenges, according to Report.

"Global challenges require global solutions. That is why forums like this can inspire new ideas and concepts that leaders around the world can use to make the best decisions," former European Council President Charles Michel said.

The network noted that the annual forum brings together current and former heads of state, prime ministers, and policymakers to discuss challenges and share experiences. This year's discussions focused on the future of global governance, rising geopolitical tensions, and new models for international cooperation.

Former European Parliament Vice President Silvana Koch-Mehrin emphasized Europe's critical need for energy amid current geopolitical conditions. "Energy partnerships are vital to Europe's very survival, and the importance of Azerbaijan and this region cannot be overstated," she said.

Euronews notes that the forum also explored the future of global institutions and their ability to respond to emerging threats. East Timor President José Ramos-Horta noted that global crises, such as a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, do not always directly affect countries like Azerbaijan.

"Perhaps ironically, because Azerbaijan is not a coastal country, its oil and gas are transported via pipelines and overland routes. As a result, the country is largely insulated from a closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Amid regional challenges, Azerbaijan remains calm," he said.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, said the forum plays a key role in finding solutions to geostrategic issues.

"I believe this conference is important. Here, heads of state and government, diplomats, academics, and representatives of civil society and the media come together to engage in serious discussion and seek solutions. I trust their voices will be heard," Hajiyev said.

Euronews concluded that participants highlighted the global community's entry into a period of deep transformation, portraying the forum as a platform for open debate on the future of the international order. "Whether in diplomacy, cooperation, or political innovation, many agree that open dialogue remains essential for navigating an increasingly complex world," the network reported.