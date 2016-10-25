EU Special Representative for South Caucasus arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber has today arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of the EU representation, during the three-day visit H. Salber will hold a number of meetings with officials in Baku, which will discuss the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as prospects of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.