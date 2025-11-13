Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    EU's new ambassador briefed on mine problem in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 16:47
    EU's new ambassador briefed on mine problem in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    The newly appointed head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic, has been briefed on the mine problem in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Azerbaijan, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    The ambassador met with Vugar Suleymanov, the Chairman of the ANAMA Management Board.

    During the meeting, Kujundzic was informed about the scale of contamination, the obstacles landmines pose to reconstruction and resettlement of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), as well as the large-scale demining operations currently being carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

    The discussions also touched upon the continuation of EU support for humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijan, potential new project opportunities, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Aİ-nin yeni səfiri Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzurdakı mina problemi barədə məlumatlandırılıb
    Новый посол ЕС проинформирована о минной проблеме в Карабахе и Восточном Зангезуре

