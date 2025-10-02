Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 13:09
    Antonio Costa congratulates Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan for achieving peace

    EU Council President Antonio Costa, in his inaugural speech at the EPC in Denmark, Copenhagen, congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for achieving historic peace, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said on X, Report informs.

    Hikmət Hacıyev Koştanın Azərbaycanla Ermənistan arasında sülh əldə edilməsi ilə bağlı bəyanatını paylaşıb
    Хикмет Гаджиев поделился заявлением Кошты о мире между Азербайджаном и Арменией

