Antonio Costa congratulates Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan for achieving peace
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2025
- 13:09
EU Council President Antonio Costa, in his inaugural speech at the EPC in Denmark, Copenhagen, congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for achieving historic peace, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said on X, Report informs.
