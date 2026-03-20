Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    EU Delegation congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 11:22
    EU Delegation congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz

    The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, Report informs.

    "Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic and the staff of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Novruz Holiday!" the EU Delegation wrote on X.

    EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Novruz holiday Marijana Kujundžić
    Avropa İttifaqının Nümayəndəliyi Azərbaycan xalqını Novruz bayramı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Представительство ЕС поздравило Азербайджан с праздником Новруз

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