EU Delegation congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz
Foreign policy
- 20 March, 2026
- 11:22
The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, Report informs.
"Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic and the staff of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Novruz Holiday!" the EU Delegation wrote on X.
Latest News
12:34
Ilham Aliyev and Shehbaz Sharif exchanged congratulations on Eid al-FitrForeign policy
12:32
Photo
Nordic-Baltic Directors for Eastern Europe visit BakuForeign policy
12:09
Azerbaijan's direct investment in China rises 3.6 timesFinance
11:58
UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain hit by missile and drone attacksOther countries
11:46
Israeli Embassy congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Eid al-FitrForeign policy
11:32
Russian Armed Forces shell Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, killing 3Other countries
11:22
EU Delegation congratulates people of Azerbaijan on NovruzForeign policy
11:10
Drone attacks spark fire at Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refineryOther countries
10:59