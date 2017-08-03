EU allocates funds to render assistance to Azerbaijani regions

© Report.az

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union has adopted a new assistance package for Azerbaijan to continue supporting the country's economic diversification through rural and regional development.

Report informs citing the EU’s press service, the €13.5 million EU support program will target the Lankaran Economic Region. The EU programme will focus on enhancing the competitiveness and value-added of the fruit and vegetable sector of the region in a sustainable manner.

The EU will work together with the Government of Azerbaijan to develop a system for regional spatial planning in line with EU standards and best practices.

These measures will contribute to a more market-oriented production of fruit and vegetables which will pave the way for an improved business environment in the sector, to the benefit of the citizens of the region of Lankaran.